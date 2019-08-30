ON BLAST!! BoyzIIMen’s Nathan Morris Drags Dallas Austin After VladTV Interview… (VIDEO)

Super producer Dallas Austin was a crucial part of the success of Boyz II Men as he extensively produced their first album “Cooleyhighharmony”.

Austin recently did an interview with VladTV recently, where he shared how he chose a more limited role in working with the group on their second album due their inflated egos and he gave specific examples of how fame changed the group.

Dallas’ statements also struck a nerve with at least one Boyz II Men member, who hit the gram with a scathing response.

Austin explained to VladTV that he didn’t like working with them in the studio on the second album, and he added that he was fed up with working with them after working on the first song for the project.

He goes on to share a story about the group being disrespectful to Babyface in the studio, when he presented them with “I’ll Make Love To You,” a song which went on to become one of their biggest hits.







Austin’s commentary rubbed Boyz II Men member Nathan Morris the wrong way and responded in kind, stating:

“WTF is wrong with u homie? Stay your a** out the woods tree-huggin and smokin weed and sh*t! U know your interview about @boyziimen with @vladtv was bullsh*t lies! I don’t really do this social shit but I’ll spew the real sh*t if u want ni**ah!”

