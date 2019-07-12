Jermaine Dupri is going viral today after he single-highhandedly dissed all of the popular female rappers of today.

The legendary Atlanta rapper/producer recently sat for an interview with People where he gave his homie Da Brat props for breaking the mold for female rappers of her time.

In giving Brat her props, Jermaine also managed to offend up and coming female rappers as he totally dismissed their content as being “all the same”.

In the video below, Jermaine Dupri shares his opinion on female rappers stating that Da Brat, the ’90s rap star whose career he helped shepherd, “broke the mold” for female rappers and there’s never been anyone comparable.

He added, “since then, female rappers have been able to sustain and sell a lot of records — actually, more records than guys.”

But when asked about current female rappers like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion, Dupri gave his unapologetic opinion, stating:

I feel like they all are rapping about the same thing, and I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping. As far as rap goes, I’m not getting who is the best rapper. I’m getting OK, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club. OK. All right. Cool. Who’s going to be the rapper?… At some point, somebody’s going to have to break out of that mold and talk about other things besides that.

He has a right to his opinion and being a 25 year industry veteran should account from something, right.

For the record, he has a point. Most male rappers rap about are materialistic things like houses, cars and money, while female rappers are rapping about getting money from the men… and their vaginas. In a male dominated field, what else should we expect?

Hell, even Da Brat was rapping about sexual inuendo’s in her chart topping song “What chu like” ft. Tyrese…

But I digress.

Cardi B, who just so happens to be a former stripper and a chart topping rapper, didn’t take too kindly to JD’s statements.

The popular entertainer hit Instagram to offer her take on the subject, stating that plenty of female rappers don’t really talk about sex all the time, and she offered up examples like Tierra Whack, Kamaiyah, Rapsody, Alabama rapper Chika Oranika.

She also explained that SHE talkes about her punanni because that’s what “the people” want to hear about.