NEWSFLASH!!! Waka Flocka Flame is not here for being objectified by all you gay men.

The happily married hip-hop artist hit the net with a PSA of sorts where he opens up about how uncomfortable he feels when a gay male showers him with compliments.

I don’t know who buddy was in that airport, I understand y’all folk got y’all month and all that but look, I don’t have nothing against no body’s sexual preference… nothing. But look, I ain’t with that…. so don’t approach me, don’t be having too many compliments and all that extra sh*t cause it’s disrespectful and out of pocket.

Waka Flocka shows off his homophobia by threatening to shoot any person of the LGBTQ+ community if they flirt with him. #WakaFlockaIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/n2bs5nMvPv — We Stan Pop Music ? (@WeStanPopMusic) July 1, 2019

Several members of the LGBTQ have hit the tweets to declare that Waka Flocka is “canceled” and that he is homophobic. Many felt his passeger’s statement about being a “shooter” further exhibited his thought process, however many ladies feel that the popular artist has every right to feel the way he does.

The same way y’all felt about Kodak coming for young ma is the same way y’all should feel about this. Respect her sexuality right ? So respect his. He don’t want no nigga complimenting him makin him feel uncomfortable