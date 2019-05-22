Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is expanding her boutique brand.

The popular housewife recently celebrated the grand opening of her 3rd SWAGG Boutique location and this time, she made history!

As the FIRST black woman I’m happy to say, WE ARE OFFICIALLY OPEN GIRL inside @mgmnationalharbor

Leakes’ hosted the opening of her SWAGG retail store inside MGM National Harbor this past weekend and several of her celebrity friends & family showed up to support.

Attendees included Marlo Hampton, Yvonna Love, Monique Samuels, Karen Huger and more.

Details + photos from the grand opening celebration below…

NeNe and her husband Gregg Leakes were all smiles as they cut the ribbon at her new location alongside friend Marlo Hampton and MGM Grand execs.

It’s the couple’s first public appearance together since Gregg revealed he’s cancer free.

Leakes celebrated the grand opening of her new SWAGG retail store inside MGM National Harbor on Friday, May 17.

Nene poses with RHOP stars Monique Samuels, Charrisse Jackson Jordan, Karen Huger and fellow RHOA cast members Marlo Hampton and Yvonna Love.

Nene, Marlo, Karen Huger

The entrepreneurial housewife also shared a peek inside her new location:

Nene’s SWAGG location in MGM National Harbor makes her 4th retail spot. The OG housewife’s other SWAGG boutiques are located in Atlanta, Miami and Vegas.

Congrats to Nene on her new business venture!!!