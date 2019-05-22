The popular housewife recently celebrated the grand opening of her 3rd SWAGG Boutique location and this time, she made history!
As the FIRST black woman I’m happy to say, WE ARE OFFICIALLY OPEN GIRL inside @mgmnationalharbor
Leakes’ hosted the opening of her SWAGG retail store inside MGM National Harbor this past weekend and several of her celebrity friends & family showed up to support.
Attendees included Marlo Hampton, Yvonna Love, Monique Samuels, Karen Huger and more.
Details + photos from the grand opening celebration below…
NeNe and her husband Gregg Leakes were all smiles as they cut the ribbon at her new location alongside friend Marlo Hampton and MGM Grand execs.
It’s the couple’s first public appearance together since Gregg revealed he’s cancer free.
Leakes celebrated the grand opening of her new SWAGG retail store inside MGM National Harbor on Friday, May 17.
As the FIRST black woman I'm happy to say, WE ARE OFFICIALLY OPEN GIRL inside @mgmnationalharbor Come thru TOMORROW for our first Sip, Shop Party with me and a few other familiar faces! 2pm to 7pm Swagg Boutique located across from Starbucks on the food court #Swaggdmv Thank you for all the love
Nene poses with RHOP stars Monique Samuels, Charrisse Jackson Jordan, Karen Huger and fellow RHOA cast members Marlo Hampton and Yvonna Love.
The entrepreneurial housewife also shared a peek inside her new location:
(SWIPE) Let me take you inside my Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & my Grand Opening! I can’t Thank you guys enough! You showed up both days, stood in line for hours and sold us out of most inventory! We are back in stock NOW so come Sip Shop & take pictures with me this SATURDAY from 2pm to 7pm. I’ll have a few familiar TV faces as your sales people! #funtimes @mgmnationalharbor @americancancersociety @titosvodka @edelheisswine
Nene’s SWAGG location in MGM National Harbor makes her 4th retail spot. The OG housewife’s other SWAGG boutiques are located in Atlanta, Miami and Vegas.