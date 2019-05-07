Nicki Minaj who? That’s what the barbz were saying after seeing Cardi B’s dress last night.

While no shoes were thrown, there was plenty of shade online and off as the two rappers’ MET gala gowns were pit against each other.

Photos below…

Cardi B arrived wearing a custom burgundy Thom Browne floor-length gown with a train that covered nearly all of the carpet.

The Thom Browne dress featured puffy feather shoulders and hugged the rapper’s curves. Cardi teamed the gown with burgundy lace gloves and swept her hair under a headpiece embellished with red stones.

According to Vogue, the gown, which is made from tulle and silk organza filled with down, took 35 people more than 2,000 hours to create, and is embellished with 30,000 feathers.

Cardi topped the look off with a beaded headpiece that Browne made in collaboration with Stephen Jones.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj’s red carpet look was a bit less awe inspiring.

Nicki wore a Prabal Gurung blush dress featuring hand-embroidered chandelier crystals and a silk taffeta train. She teamed the look with custom pink satin and Swarovski Crystal Brother Vellies heels.

… and she didn’t look too happy about it.

For the record, the duo did not exchange any pleasantries on the carpet but if there were a fashion battle, Cardi totally knocked out Nicki.

Which rapstress gets your vote for best MET Gala gown?

