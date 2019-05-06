Raz B Joins Cast of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood…

NEWSFLASH!! Raz B is finslly taking his drama filled life to reality television.

The B2K singer is fresh out of jail after being accused of strangling his girlfriend (click HERE if you missed that) and he’s cashing in on his pain.

The embattled crooner just signed on as the newest cast member of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood”!!

Details below…

According to TMZ, over the past few weeks Raz B has been filming scenes for the show and he apparently signed on prior to his short jail stint.

Sources close to production on the VH1 reality show tell us … Raz B has already joined ‘L&HH’ and for the past few weeks a film crew’s been following him around, capturing all his ups and downs on the B2K reunion tour.

We’re told Raz B inked his deal last month with the show’s Hollywood branch … and he’ll be featured in the upcoming season.

As previously reported, Raz dodged a huge bullet after prosecutors in Minneapolis decided NOT to pursue his domestic violence case.

While the singer’s brief jail stint wasnt captured on film, I’m almost positive it’ll be part of his storyline.

If not, Raz B will still have plenty to entertain the masses as he’s never at a loss for drama.