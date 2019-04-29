In Case You Missed It: #RHOA ‘Porsha’s Having A Baby’ (Episode 1)… (FULL VIDEO)

This goes out to all the baby mamas!

As previously reported, Bravo has extended season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta to include Porsha Williams’ pregnancy journey.

[FLASHBACK: Porsha Williams Hosts All-White Baby Shower for TV Special (PHOTOS)]

The hot mom gave birth to daughter Pilar Jenea a little over a month ago, but not before documenting the last few weeks of her pregnancy on film.

In case you missed it, watch the full video below…

Porsha is engaged to the love of her life and expecting her first child. Her fairy tale ending is not without its share of drama however, and she and Dennis soon realize that they may be in over their heads. In an effort to garner the support they desperately need, they decide to bring in reinforcements – their mothers. Between disagreeing on where they should call home and struggling to blend their families all under one roof, the couple must do everything in their power to prepare for their baby.

Bravo synopsis:

What are your thoughts about episode 1 of Porsha’s baby special?

