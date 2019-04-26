Academy Award-nominated director John Singleton, 51, suffered a major stroke last week and the famed filmmaker has since fallen into a coma.

It was initially reported that Singleton suffered a “mild” stroke after returning on a flight from Costa Rico on Wednesday, April 17 but now his family has revealed that he’s in intensive care in a comatose state.

Details below…

Singleton, 51, went to a Los Angeles hospital after experiencing weakness in his legs. While at the hospital he suffered a stroke and was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The filmmaker’s family released a brief statement on Saturday confirming that he was in the ICU after suffering a stroke in the hospital:

“On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care.”

CNN obtained court documents filed Thursday by Singleton’s mother, Sheil Ward, seeking a conservatorship to handle his affairs.

The documents said the director is “currently hospitalized in a coma and is unable to provide for his personal needs” or “manage his financial resources.”

According to the documents, he was “engaged in several business projects” and was in the process of signing “a lucrative settlement agreement.”

In 1992, the 24-year-old Singleton received an Academy Award nomination for best director for Boyz N The Hood, becoming the youngest person, and the first African American to be mentioned in that category.

Snowfall, an FX series the director co-created, was renewed for a third season last year.

Several celebs have sent up prayers for the famed director, including Snoop Dogg and Ava Devourney.