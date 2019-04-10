Another day, another Real Housewives of Atlanta star is behind on taxes.

Nene Leakes, Sheree Whitfield and KKKim Zolciak-Biermann are just a few past & present Atlanta ‘housewives’ who have been in the new with tax issues but this time, Porsha Williams is in the hot seat with Uncle Sam as she’s accumulated a huge tax debt.

Apparently the new mom owes several owes more than $240k in unpaid taxes spanning an eight year period and now Uncle Sam is demanding for her to pay up!

Details below…

Williams, who welcomed her daughter Pilar Jhena with fiancé Dennis McKinley on March 22, was hit with a federal tax lien notice in late January.

The 37-year-old ‘housewife’ is said to owe the IRS a whopping $240,624.10 with the bulk of the money coming from the 2017 tax year at an eye-watering $197,907.58.

Now the government is reportedly threatening to take her property as payment unless Williams forks over the dough!

The notice of federal tax lien states obtained by TheDailyMail states:

‘We have made a demand for payment of this liability, but it remains unpaid’. ‘Therefore, there is a lien in favor of the United States on all property and rights to property belonging to this taxpayer for the amount of theses taxes, and additional penalties, interest, and costs that may accrue.’

If you recall, this isn’t the first time Porsha has had money problems.

Shortly after her divorce from former NFL star Kordell Stewart in 2013, there were rumors the reality star owed ‘money all over Atlanta.’

Williams fought to stay in their 8,000-square-foot marital home, but Stewart kicked her out and changed the locks on her after filing for divorce.

Porsha was left virtually empty-handed in her divorce from the NFL superstar. She wasn’t awarded any alimony or cash, did not get their house and didn’t receive any of Stewart’s NFL retirement money or health insurance as part of the divorce settlement.

Porsha then moved to a luxury high-rise condo in Atlanta but reportedly owed over $18,000 in tardy homeowner’s fee. The Georgia native soon began living with her mother to save money.

According to the federal tax lien, most of Porsha’s unpaid tax debt occurred after her divorce.

While she was married to Stewart, she only owed $405.39 in the 2009 tax year, $174.72 in the 2011 tax year and $4,611.76 in 2012. After her divorce, she owed $37,524.65 in 2015 and $197,907.58 in 2017.

OUCH!!

Dennis McKinnley better secure that pre-nup, quick fast and in a hurry!

What are your thoughts about Porsha’s reported tax issues?