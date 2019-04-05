NEWSFLASH!!! Cardi B and Offset are building wealth by playing real life MONOPOLY!

The hip-hop couple recently drop a bulk of cash to purchase nearly half of a street in a suburb of Atlanta… and by “suburb” I mean Jonesboro.

While many speculate that the purchase may be intended for their future dream home, I suspect they are merely making smart “money moves” and adding to their real estate portfolio.

More details + photos below…

TheDailyMailUK recently revealed that the rappers shelled out $201,840 for five houses and a plot of land in a row on a leafy street in Jonesboro.

The pair also paid $48,080 for a plot of land a few streets away in the deal which went through in January, when they were supposed to be on a break.

A man who lives in one of the houses said that all he knew was that his landlord had sold the site.

‘We’re not being asked to move out or anything. They just sold it. I’d like to say here, nobody wants to go through the hassle of moving house’.

The properties were sold by JMH Ventures, an Atlanta-based real estate company which specializes in foreclosures or homes where the owner has financial problems.

Jeff Dimock, the president of JMH Ventures, said that he only realized who the buyers were at closing.

‘The closing attorney was familiar with their names and remarked upon it. I had not spoken to them and only dealt with their agents. I don’t know for sure but could have bought this as an investment as it is in the suburban Atlanta area and areas like this are experiencing growth.’

Records show that Cardi B, 26, is listed as an ‘additional buyer’ under her real name, Belcalis Almánzar, as Offset, 27, is listed as the main buyer. The developer from whom they bought the homes and land has no idea what their intentions with the properties are.

Meanwhile, Cardi is riding high after receiving news of being nominated for 21 Billboard music awards.