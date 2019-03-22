It seems like Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been pregnant FOREVER, but it’s only been a little over 9 months.

Porsha revealed back in October that she was expecting a baby girl she nickmamed “Baby PJ”.

The happily engaged mom to be is reportedly at the hospital preparing to give birth and minute now.

One of my anonymous squad members sent the photo above of Porsha and her fianceè Dennis McKinnley joyfully smiling as they prepare for the birth of ‘baby PJ”.

The cute couple will soon be the proud parents of a bouncing baby girl and it all will be filmed for Bravo for Porsha’s upcoming baby special. We will also witness Porsha’s gender reveal fiasco on the next episode of the popular reality show.

Meanwhile, Porsha hasn’t given birth yet, but she’s already reminiscing about her baby bump on social media.

