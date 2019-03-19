Wendy Williams Becomes “Hot Topic,” Confirms Addiction Struggles… (VIDEO)

Wendy Williams has finally spoke her truth and revealed her struggles with addiction on her own terms.

The 54-year-old talk show host revealed during Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show that she is living in a sober house, telling the audience that she was sharing it because she’s “a very open and truthful person.”

Kevin and I have the Hunter Foundation for the good of the people. And we recently launched our 888-5Hunter number for those of you caught up in the struggle of addiction. Well, for some time now and even today and beyond I have been living in a sober house.

Williams told her audience this morning that she wanted them “to know more of the story” because she knows that there are others that “have been struggling.”

When you see me come to work, glammed up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my pilates. I told you, two hours a day… to take care of my body. And you know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped.

So, this is my autobiographical story, and I’m living it. I’m telling you this. After I go to the pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area. And I see my brothers and sisters, caught up in their addiction and looking for help. They don’t know I’m Wendy. They don’t care I’m Wendy. There’s no autographs. There is no nothing. It’s the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle. … After I finished my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in, here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family. They hog the TV and watch soccer. We talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them.

She continues through tears, stating:

Williams says that her husband and son knew her living situation but no one else. “Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew,” she said. “Because I look so glamorous out here.” She said she kept it hidden from the world but decided to share her truth to her audience on her own terms.

So I go to my room, and I stare at the ceiling and I fall asleep to wake up and come back here to see you. So that is my truth… I know, either you are calling me crazy or the bravest woman you know. I don’t care.

The news comes after Williams set up a 24-hour helpline for addiction issues earlier this month. The helpline was founded as part of The Hunter Foundation, which she launched with her husband, Kevin Hunter, and their 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in 2014.

