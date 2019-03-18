RECAP: 5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 11, Episode 18 ‘Model Bride’ + Watch FULL Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 18th episode of it’s 11th season last night (March 17).

This week’s episode is titled, “Model Bride” as fans are treated to a fairytale RHOA wedding as Eva Marcille marries the man of her dreams.

Bravo synopsis:

The ladies all come together to celebrate Eva and Michael’s big day; the ladies are concerned with Shamari’s behavior; NeNe drops a bomb about her marriage; Kandi and Porsha confront Marlo about a miscommunication that occurred after NeNe’s party

Recap + watch video below…

The day has finally arrived for Eva to become Mrs. Sterling and she says she rented a house to prepare for her wedding day.

[PHOTOS: Eva Marcille Shares Wedding Day Pics… ]

As the time draws near, Nene admits that things aren’t going well between she and Gregg, so previous plans to be Shamari’s date fall flat.

Eva and Michael’s wedding is picture perfect and their wedding vows bring tears to our eyes and Mike admits that God is a woman (he’s a keeper!).

Unfortunately, Eva’s beautiful wedding takes a back seat to reality show drama like Shamari’s drinking “problem”, Nene’s relationship issues and tensions stemming from ‘closetgate’.

Nene reminisces about the good ol’ days…

As Eva and Michael share their wedding vows, Bravo producers felt it was only appropriate to insert some footage from Nene’s wedding.

Nene’s face shows it all… she’s in her feelings because things aren’t going to well in her relationship right now. Nene admits that hearing the vows was a bit emotional for her, but she pushes through.

Gregg’s cancer diagnoses has but a strain on their relationship and it’s clear Nene isn’t coping well with the stresses of being a caretaker.

Nene even admits to Cynthia that right before she came to the wedding, she and Gregg talked about separating.

Nevertheless, the ‘OG’ housewife has a job to do as she has accepted the task of giving the toast at the wedding.

The super model attended Eva’s wedding with her latest rent-a-date paramour, Mike Hill and admits that she’s got marriage on the mind.

Bailey’s true feelings came out in her confessional when she admits that all she could think of when watching the wedding was making Mike her “wife”

Freudian slip? Maybe. It’s only been a few days since Cynthia had Kandi between her legs at the Dungeon party, so maybe she’s got plans to work out her lezzbun dreams on her new boo.

Meanwhile, Mike Hill tells the fellas that he wants to be with Cynthia for “the rest of his life” but gets a bit tongue tied when Todd asks what’s the hold up.

Moving on…

Shamari’s drinking ‘problem’…

Party… Party… Party… let’s all get wasted!! That’s Shamari’s attitude every time she hits the scene.

While there’s nothing wrong with a lil cocktail every now & then, it seems that Shamari takes it to the head and doesn’t know where to stop.

Prior to coming to the wedding, Shamari has shots with Tanya… then she’s spotted hitting the bar at the wedding… next she’s asking where the drinks at!

Shamari, girl… SLOW DOWN!

Later, Kandi tries to assist by offering Shamari water as the newbie housewife admits she hasn’t had any food.

Whatever the case, Shamari’s alcohol consumption has become quite noticeable.

NO means “NO”! ‘ClosetGate’ continues…

Kandi and Todd ‘double date’ with Cynthia and Mike as they pair up and during the ride rehash Nene’s ‘bye wig’ party. Apparently Marlo went back and told Nene about their lunch last week and didn’t deliver the message accurately.

Eva’s wedding was picture perfect but there was a bit of underlying tension as the ladies are still discussing the events that led up to Nene’s closet melt down.

Porsha & Kandi seems to want to force the issue about Nene being “aggressive” during the closet fiasco and Nene reiterates that NO MEANS NO.

Nene consistently tells the ladies that she’s going through more than they know, and doesn’t want anything more than them to support her. Period.

The conversation ends on a high note, as they all hug it out and agree.

Nene composes herself enough to go through with a toast to the happy couple, but after she leaves the mic… she walks out emotionally spent.

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?