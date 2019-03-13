RHOA Season 11 Reunion Show Fashions: Who Won ‘Best Dressed” This Season? (PHOTOS)

The reunion for season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was filmed last week and apparently a whole lotta drama transpired.

[READ: #RHOA Reunion Show Tea: Here’s Why Nene Leakes Unfollows Cast (EXCLUSIVE DETAILS)]

As the internet continues to heat up with rumors and speculations about what happened on the set, we can bask in the glow of the cast’s Japanese themed attire. There seemed to another theme as well as each ‘hierarchy’ was indicated by a particular color.

Check out the photos below…

I’m all for conspiracy theories and it seems that the ladies were ‘color-coded’ for battle!

Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams both wore BLACK as they faced each other head to head in the hot seat this season. Mid-level contenders Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss rocked all gold; and “newbies” Shamari Devoe and Eva Marcille each wore a green hue.

Nene Leakes

Porsha Williams

Cynthia Bailey

Kandi Burruss

Eva Marcille

Shamari Devoe

RHOA ‘Friends’ Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam had coordinating attire as well as they each wore metallic and black.

Marlo Hampton

Tanya Sam

All of the ladies looked amazing but I think the “newbies” in green (Shamari & Eva) won best dressed this season.

What are your thoughts about the RHOA season 11 reunion show fashions?