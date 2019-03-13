B2K group member Raz-B (De’mario Thornton) is still feeling ‘somekindaway’ about Chris Stokes and he’s speaking out about it… again.

Several years ago, Raz B accused Stokes of molesting him and so have other young men who came in contact with the former manager/producer.

[Flashback: What Chris Stokes DOESN’T Want You To Know… ]

Now that B2K is preparing to reunite for a multi-city tour, apparently Stokes is involved.

Raz-B says that he doesn’t feel safe with Chris Stokes around and he’s having 2nd thoughts about participating in the tour.

Raz-B recently posted via Instagram stories that he will no longer be part of the B2K tour.

Raz-B has said the reason he made this decision was due to him not feeling safe with his ex-manager Chris Stokes, who he accused of molesting him when he was growing up, being present for the tour.

A few hours later, Raz hit the net with the following explanation for his meltdown…

Raz-B has stood by the allegations he made against Chris Stokes over the years and he was shipped over seas for years until all the chatter died down.

On a related note, Quindon Tarver has been speaking out about his experience growing up around Chris Stokes as well.

To refresh your memory, Quindon Tarver, was also signed to Stokes as a young singer and Raz-B secretly recorded a phone conversation with him where they commiserated about some of the nefarious activities that occurred while under Stokes’ reign.

At the time of the recorded conversation, Tarver didn’t want to be involved publicly and shied away from the media, but he reached out to me during my court battles with Stokes and confirmed a lot of the accusations.

Tarver has also mentioned the Stokes allegations in a recent instagram post, stating:

I’ve been silent far too long in fear of how it would affect me as an artist & the return of my career. I’ve shared bits & pieces but it’s time to clear the air. It’s bad enough that the sexual assault took place but to lose my career behind it too….nah! @chrisstokes1969 @marqueshouston 🖕🏼the lies & games it’s time for the truth!!!!

Meanwhile, the alleged molester hit the net to profess his innocence…

Chris Stokes has managed to dodge those pesky molestation allegations for years now but it’s never to late for a “Surviving Stokes” documentary.

Stay tuned.