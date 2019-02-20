It’s ‘No Mo Drama’ with Mary J. Blige when it comes to love, romance and finance!

The popular songstress, who is finally free after a costly divorce from Kendu Isaacs, says she will be much more selective when it comes to her next mate.

To be specific, Blige admits that she’s searching for a wealthy man her next go round who won’t be digging in HER pockets.

Details below…

In a recent interview with DJ Ace on BBC Radio 1Xtra, Blige says she’s done dating men who can’t take care of themselves financially.

When asked what it would take for a man to to be taken seriously in her life, the diva responded,

“Well, he has to have more money than me, that’s for sure, because I’m not taking care of any more men.”

Coincidentally, Blige has been recently spotted on the arms of an African millionaire.

Mary J. was spotted on the arm of Ghanaian real estate mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, as they attended the 2019 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

Maybe she’s finally found a rich African “prince”….

What are your thoughts about Mary J. Blige’s new dating requirements?