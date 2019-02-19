Welp… it’s official. K. Whasserface will be the poster child for botched plastic surgery.

[FLASHBACK: K. Whasserface in Tears Over Botched Butt Job (VIDEO)]

With her extensive experience in back ally butt jobs, it seems that K. Whasserface is turning lemons to lemonade.

The singer/reality star has reportedly landed a show that will focus on the ins and outs of plastic surgery procedures.

Details below…

K. Whasserface (pictured above with Joseline Hernandez at a Love & Hip Hop Atlanta party in 2013) has changed a lot over the years and now she plans to make a profit from her investment.

TheJasmineBrand recenlty revealed that Whasserface is involved in a new “non-scripted” TV project that may be headed to BET.

Sources tell us that her non scripted TV project has allegedly been picked up by BET. We’re also told that she’s teamed up with Jesse Collins to produce the series. Jesse Collins Entertainment is a production company founded by Jesse Collins. His credits include the New Edition Story, The Bobby Brown Story, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’, the BET Awards and more.

It’s no secret that K. Whasserface is NOT afraid of a knife. In fact, due to her own self-professed insecurities, she’s managed to change her entire appearance.

The once normal-looking ‘around the way’ girl, now has the exotic appeal sought after by most self-hating African Americans.

K. Whasserface now has adjusted her eyes, cheeks, nose and chin to appear asian as well as altered her body… boobs, waist, butt etc. to obtain what she sees is “perfection”.

K. Whasserface February 2019

Who better to create a show focused on surgical procedures than someone who has undergone nearly ALL of them? But I digress.

Will you be tuning in to see K. Whasserface’s ‘plastic surgery’ themed reality show?