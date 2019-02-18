Bow Wow is clearly on the rebound.

After weeks of public humiliation from being the alleged victim of a domestic incident with his ex, Kiyomi Leslie, it seems that Bow Wow is finally on the mend.

The rap star hit Atlanta’s Oak Nightclub club last Thursday for NBA baller Lance Stephenson’s party and he had a brand new girl in tow as he partied the night away.

Photos below…

Bow Wow clung to his new boo all night long.

Bottle in one hand… “boo” in the other.

Bow Wow and his new ‘mystery’ lady danced the night away and it seems like he’s recovered quite swiftly from the superficial scratches he received during the altercation.

[READ: He Say/She Say: Shaquille O’Neal Reported Cause of Bow Wow Domestic Altercation… ]

As previously reported, both Bow Wow and his ex, were arrested and both have been ordered to stay away from each other pending the criminal investigation.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics