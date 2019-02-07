What’s Beef? Chris Brown & Offset Battle Over 21 Savage Meme…

Chris Brown is in the middle of a social media meltdown after Offset called him out for poking fun at 21 Savage’s ongoing legal situation.

As previously reported, 21 Savage was arrested by ICE over issues with his immigration status and most of hip-hop has been supportive.

While many of his fellow musicians have come to his defense, Brown recently made light of the situation by re-posting a video of 21 Savage overdubbed with a British-sounding voice.

Offset checked him in the comments and Brown responded back with an lengthy angry clap back.

Offset responded to Brown’s post stating, “Memes ain’t funny lame.” and Brown didn’t hold back his outrage.

“F**k you lil boy. Better worry about what u got going and focus on ‘you,’” Brown wrote.

“All this cap on IG is what’s lame. Yo energy wont [sic] that when I came to Drake show in LA. If you don’t get yo a hip a hop a hibbet a hibbet to the hip hip hop and ya don’t stop the rockin facea** out of my comments. Sensitive a** n***a. Call me personally. U want some clout when all u gotta do is pull up […] If you a real man fight me. Oh and another thing, suck my dick!”

Offset later responded to Brown with an Instagram Story that read, “Coke head don’t want 💨”

