B. Smith’s Husband Wants You To Know He Can ‘Manage’ His Wife & Girlfriend at the Same Dayum Time…

Former lifestyle guru B. Smith’s husband Dan Gasby is clapping back at critics of his love life.

Gasby and his wife ran a successful media empire centered around her talents until she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s in 2013. To deal with the increasing stresses associated with caring for his wife, Gasby eventually found companionship in another woman.

He even moved his new ‘soul mate’ into the home he shares with his wife and daughter and the trio has attempted to paint a loving picture of they care for Smith in her diminished capacity.

Many have angrily expressed their outrage about what they feel is Gasby’s lack of loyalty on social media and now, he’s clapping back!

Details below…

Gasby announced his unconventional relationship to the world a few months back with the following post:

In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Gasby admitted to starting a new relationship with New York socialite Alex Lerner because his wife was suffering from Alzheimers.

“If This Is Us and Modern Family came together, it would be us,” he told the Post in the profile. The three of them live together in the couple’s home in the Hamptons home when Lerner is visiting from Manhattan.

I belive in the sanctity of marriage but I don’t believe that death ’til us part means that if the person the person is not there… that you should sit there and let your life shrivel up. And that’s why I am where I am today. Taking care of B. with someone else in my life.

The outrage over Gasby’s awkward arrangement hit the internet swiftly and after being barraged with a sea of angry online commentary, Gasby has decided to respond with a lengthy post of his own.

What are your thoughts about Dan Gasby’s clap back?