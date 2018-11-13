Singer Jill Scott became an instant social media trending topic after a very racy onstage performance.

The soul songstress was performing one of her hits at a recent concert where she appeared to be simulating oral sex with the microphone!

In the video, which quickly went viral, Scott opens her mouth wide to sing, while also rubbing the mic in a suggestive manner as though she is giving fellatio. Fans in attendance cheered her on during the provocative performance.

Details + video below…

After the video went viral, Scott hit the net to offer somewhat of an explanation, stating:

Chile… I guess.