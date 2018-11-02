If You Care: Nene Leakes’ Son Bryson Claims He’s NOT The Father of Clout Chasing Woman’s Child…

NEWSFLASH!!! Nene Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant is NOT the father of Symone Davis’ child… at least that’s what he’s telling media outlets.

If you’ve been following this story, Davis began making the rounds online a few weeks ago in what seemed to be an attempt to shame The Real Housewives of Atlanta star into paying up for her ‘deadbeat’ son (click HERE if you missed that).

Leakes even responded to Davis, publicly stating that Symone needed to first find out if Bryson was really the father before going outlet to outlet using her name for publicity.

Now Bryson is fighting back and he says that Symone is a delusional clout chaser and that the kid is NOT his son.

Details below…

Bryson Bryant hit up Radar Online recently, which coincidentally happens to be the outlet that Symone Davis hit up with the initial story about Nene Leakes… (but I digress).

Bryson claims that he doesn’t believe the child is his since Symone told him he wasn’t the father.

“Symone is on something weird right now and I don’t know what her deal is,” he told Radar exclusively on Oct. 30. “Look, when she was pregnant, she told me the baby wasn’t mine. I was like OK, cool and that was that. Now, all of a sudden, she says it’s mine.”

While there are certainly several photos online of Bryson and the baby, he claims that he’s only seen the child once.

“Yes, we had sex and I’ve seen her baby once,” he explained. “But like I said, she said the baby wasn’t mine in the beginning so that’s what I believed.”

This could all be solved with a DNA test, but I guess both of them would rather have this all play out in the public eye. *sigh*

Meanwhile, Symone has done at least 4 more interviews in the past week and is still desperately reaching out to the blawgs.

Nevertheless, Nene seems to have moved on from all the clout chasing ‘baby mama’ drama and is still spending quality time with her ‘glambaby’…