Club Shots: Celebs Attend Toya Wright & Mr. Ruggs’ ‘All-Black Affair’ at Compound… (PHOTOS)

It was ‘date night’ as several of Atlanta hottest couples attended Toya Wright and Atlanta party promoter Mr. Ruggs’ ‘All Black affair’ this past weekend.
The annual event, which was held at Compound nightclub in Atlanta drew out lots of your favorite celebs.
Attendees included Future, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Rasheda and Kirk Frost, Jadakiss, and more.
Photos below…
Reginae & Toya arrive
Toya and her besties, Rasheeda Frost and Kandi Burruss
Toya birthday cake
Mr. Ruggs Birthday Cake
Future and his entourage arrive
Toya and her daughter’s father Redd
Rocko was all smiles
Jadakiss
Mr. Ruggs & Toya
PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLpics