Another day, another unpaid debt for Sheree Whitfield.

The embattled former ‘housewife’ recently debuted a short commercial for her mystic She By Sheree joggers line, however she apparently forgot to cut the check to her creative director and now he’s spilling ALLLLLLL her tea!

Details below…

Sheree Whitfield debuted the September/Spring/Summer line of She by Sheree joggers in an Instagram post dated October 15, 2018, but not without a bit of controversy.

Apparently Sheree released video footage that she has yet to pay for and is now being called out by her creative director, John Carter online.

I reached out to Carter in DM and he offered quite a bit of information on the subject.

Carter states that Sheree not only stiffed him on payment, but he’s accusing her of being ‘racist’ and refusing to use black women in her advertising claiming that she didn’t want her joggers line to appear ‘too urban’.

A fashion line with no fashions…

What are your thoughts about Sheree’s ‘Joggers’ controversy?