OPEN POST: Single-Shaming is Real! Keri Hilson Explains Why She’s Not Married…

Keri Hilson has has several high-profile relationships end in heartbreak but she’s not willing to settle just for the sake of a ring.

[FLASHBACK: Keri Hilson Admits To Hitting Rock-Bottom After Beyonce Diss… ]

The stunning songstress recently attended the wedding of one of her good friends and decided to reflect online about her relationship status.

Keri’s post sparked a debate about the many ways women are SHAMED on social media for being a unmarried & childless.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

Keri states in the image above:

Sure I’d like to be married someday—but not enough to do it with the wrong person. So if you EVA see “Keri” walk down that aisle, even if I’m old & grey…you can rest assured—I didn’t settle. 💁🏽‍♀️

When asked by one of her commenters if her expectations are “too high,” the songstress explains:

To have a man compliment my life, who is equally yoked in the things that MATTER like loyalty, virtue, depth, compassion, and love & respect for God, someone who understands healthy relational boundaries & pushes me to be my best self while supporting each other’s dreams? Someone who has evolved from his lower self & constantly evolving? Someone who has learned his lessons & strives to be a great human being? Someone who holds my heart carefully & treats me well? Who is wise enough to lead me? Nah. And I don’t think God puts anything in our hearts that we are not capable of having.

Isn’t it a shame how society threats single women?! Unmarried men are considered bachelors, while women get the unfair label of lonely spinsters. ‘You’re too picky’ or your expectations are “too high” are the first thing people say about single ladies, suggesting that we must ‘lower’ our standards in order to secure a mate.

Social media has made it that much worse in that so many people are “watching” your life from the sidelines thinking they can give diagnose your problems. I can totally understand why so many choose to be ‘anti’ social media.

But I digress.

Subscribe to my Youtube Channel to catch the next livestream.