Surveillance Video of Katt Williams Comedy Club Confrontation With Wanda Smith’s Husband Released… (FULL VIDEO)

The Katt Williams and Wanda Smith situation has taken on a life of it’s own after video of their tense interview went viral.

‘Frank & Wanda Show’ radio personality Wanda Smith returned to work and spoke on the incident yesterday and said that she felt unfairly attacked by the legendary comedian (click HERE if you missed that). Smith also said that reports that her husband pulled a gun on Williams were false.

Now surveillance video of the comedy club confrontation has been released, does the footage support the claims?

Comedian Katt Williams and Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith allegedly got into a fight outside the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross that ended with Smith’s husband pulling a gun on Williams, according to a report from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Newly released surveillance footage from the Atlanta Comedy Theatre may help one or another in their case.

In the video below (around the one minute mark), Katt Williams can be seen on the far left of the screen being held back by his bodyguards.

In a second view (around the 4 minute mark), Wanda and her husband, LaMorris Sellers can be seen standing outside of the door (on the right side of the screen). Wanda is wearing what appears to be a blue sweater while Lamorris, who appears to be well over 6ft, is wearing a baseball cap.

Katt Williams approaches on the left (wearing a “21” jersey) and words were exchanged. However there is no audio in the footage.

Williams can be seen fleeing on foot, while Wanda’s husband and a few other men follow him to continue the discussion.

Wanda has claimed that Katt Williams made some derogatory statements to her at the club and stepped to her husband like he wanted to fight. Does the video show that?

