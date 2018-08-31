Aretha Franklin Laid To Rest: Watch Full LIVE Funeral Service…. (VIDEO)

Family and friends are now gathered in Detroit at Greater Grace Temple for Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

Former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, and the Rev. Jesse Jackson will be among the speakers, with musical tributes by Ariana Grande, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, The Clark Sisters, and more.

The funeral is being streamed live via several media outlets.

Here’s the full schedule of events for Aretha Franklin’s funeral service today. From10:00 a.m. through the recessional just before 3:00 p.m., a full slate of musical tributes, scripture readings, personal reflections and eulogies are listed below.

Prior to services starting, an announcement was made that the original schedule (show below) had shifted slightly.

10:00-10:20 a.m. Processional: Clergy, Ministers and Family

10:20-10:25 a.m. Prayer of Comfort: Dr. E.L. Branch, Pastor, Third New Hope Church

10:25-10:40 a.m. Scripture of Comfort:

10:25 a.m. Old Testament: Bishop T.D. Jakes, Potter’s House, Dallas, TX

10:30 a.m. New Testament: Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Triumph Church

10:35 a.m. The 23rd Psalm: Bishop P.A. Brooks, Pastor, New St. Paul Tabernacle Church

10:40-10:45 a.m. Musical Tribute: Faith Hill

10:45-11:00 a.m. Remarks:

10:45 a.m. Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit

10:50 a.m. Brenda Jones, City Council President

10:55 a.m. Governor Rick Snyder, State of Michigan

11:00-11:05 a.m. Musical Tribute: Ariana Grande

11:05-11:10 a.m. Musical Tribute: The Clark Sisters

11:10am-11:15 a.m. Acknowledgments and Condolences: Barbara Sampson

11:15-11:20 a.m. Musical Tribute: The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong

11:20-11:40 a.m. Family Reflections: Vaughn, Cristal, Victorie & Jordan Franklin

11:40-11:45 a.m. Family Musical Tribute: Edward Franklin

11:45-11:50 a.m. Obituary: Sabrina Owens

11:50-11:55 a.m. Musical Tribute: Alice McAllister Tillman

11:55-12:00 p.m Musical Tribute: Audrey DuBois Harris

12:00-12:15 p.m. Personal Remarks:

12:00 p.m. Eric Holder, Former U.S. Attorney General

12:05 p.m. Former President, William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton

12:15-12:19 p.m. Musical Tribute: Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

12:19-12:36 p.m. Personal Reflections:

12:19 p.m. Greg Mathis, Retired Judge, 36th District Court, Detroit, MI

12:23 p.m. Brenda Lawrence, State Representative, 14th Congressional District

12:27 p.m. Rev. Donald L. Parsons, Logos Assembly Church, Chicago, IL

12:31 p.m. Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network

12:36-12:41 p.m. Musical Tribute: Chaka Khan

12:41-12:51 p.m. Musical Tribute: Ron Isley

12:51 p.m. Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition

1:00 p.m. Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough N.C

1:05 p.m. Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church

1:10-1:15 p.m. Musical Tribute: Fantasia Barrino-Taylor

1:15-1:30 p.m. Personal Reflections:

1:15 p.m. Tyler Perry

1:17 p.m. Cicely Tyson, Actress

1:20 p.m. Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music

1:25 p.m. Smokey Robinson, Recording Artist

1:30-1:34 p.m. Musical Tribute: Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams

1:34-1:53 p.m. Personal Reflections:

1:34 p.m. Mildred Gaddis, Radio Personality

1:38 p.m. Isaiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Detroit Pistons

1:42 p.m. Ron Moten, Personal Friend, Franchise Owner, McDonald’s Restaurants

1:48 p.m. Michael Eric Dyson, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University

1:53-2:00 p.m. Musical Tribute: Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

2:00-2:05 p.m. Sermonic Selection: Jennifer Hudson

2:05-2:35 p.m. Eulogy: Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta GA

2:35-2:45 p.m. Musical Tribute: Stevie Wonderjoined by National Artists

2:45-3:00 p.m. Committal and Recessional: Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha FranklinCelebration Choir (ET)



