It’s been 25 years since we first met Khadijah, Synclaire, Régine, Max, Kyle and Overton on “Living Single” (aka the Black version of Friends) but they still all hold a special place in our hearts.

Several of the stars who portrayed the cast of characters from the iconic 90’s sitcom recently go together to celebrate the milestone with TVOne as they prepare to honor the group with a mega marathon of the series.

Photos + video below…

TC Carson, Kim Fields, John Henton and Kim Coles all reunited on the TVOne set recently and discussed life After Living Single and also addressed rumors of a reboot.

Via TVOne press release:

Khadijah, Synclaire, Régine, Max, Kyle and Overton came onto the television scene and literally changed the game as characters in one of the first sitcoms to explore modern urban life through the stories of this hip, upwardly mobile circle of African American neighbors and friends on prime-time television. 25 years later, we brought the Living Single cast back together to talk about the lasting impact of this iconic series. But first, they address those reboot rumors. Have they been contacted or contracted? And would they really do it?

Starting Friday, August 24 at and running through Sunday, August 26, at 5 a.m. ET, the marathon will begin and end with the first and final episodes of the series to include all 118 episodes in sequential order.

As for a ‘reboot’ of the original show, Erika Alexander also recently alluded to one in an instagram post…

I guess we’ll just have to keep hope alive when it comes to Queen Latifah.