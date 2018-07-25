Stevie J. and Faith Evans shocked the hip-hop world with their quickie marriage last week (click HERE if you missed that).
While there are quite a few skeptics, it seems that ‘The Jordans’ are serious about their lifelong partnership. So much so, that the newly-wedded couple recently obtained matching tattoos in honor of their nuptials.
For the record, Stevie J. also got the initials “FRJ” for Faith Renee Jordan tatted behind his ear.
“Tatt my name on you so I know it’s real!” ~ Drake