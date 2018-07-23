Remember Claudia Jordan? She was the self-hating bi-racial housewife who snatched the peach meant for Demetria Mckinna during season 7 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (click HERE if you missed that).

Jordan, who just so happens to be bi-racial, lost her peach after fans became aware of several derogatory comments she’d made over the years towards darker skinned black people.

[FLASHBACK: Funny? Or Nah? Claudia Jordan Calls Black Man Monkey In Stand Up Routine… (VIDEO)]

Claudia now spends the bulk of her days trolling the ‘gram and when a clueless fan inquired about her getting the boot from the popular reality show, the former ‘housewife’ graciously shared her version of the truth.

Details below…

[Sidebar: Claudia’s story sounds a bit like Kenya’s season 11 situation. Coincidentally, Claudia pulled the same stunt a few years back, claiming that she was still employed by RHOA even though she wasn’t invited back (click HERE if you missed that). but I digress.]

Everybody knows that NO ONE walks away from RHOA of their own free will. That’s like turning your back on free money.

Whatever the case, Claudia’s a non-factor when it comes to the popular reality show and its clear her presence isn’t missed.

What are your thoughts about Claudia Jordan’s version of the truth?