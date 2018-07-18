RHOA Kandi & Riley Burruss Share Details of Weight Loss Success Story… (VIDEO)

Kandi Burruss and her daughter Riley shared a mother/daughter moment recently as they appeared on Sister Circle together to discuss Riley’s weight loss journey.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star glows as she shares how proud she is of her daughter for accomplishing the huge task and even admits that Riley journey inspired the entire family to acquire more healthy habits.

Photos + video below…

Riley recently shared a video about her weight loss journey that has been making the rounds: