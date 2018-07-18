RHOA Kandi & Riley Burruss Share Details of Weight Loss Success Story… (VIDEO)

Kandi Burruss and her daughter Riley shared a mother/daughter moment recently as they appeared on Sister Circle together to discuss Riley’s weight loss journey.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star glows as she shares how proud she is of her daughter for accomplishing the huge task and even admits that Riley journey inspired the entire family to acquire more healthy habits.
Photos + video below…
I’m so proud of my baby @rileyburruss! Last year (around September I think) Riley decided to get serious about being fit. With the help of her trainer @iamthekingoffitness she’s lost 52lbs!!!! & she did it the right way by working out 5 days a week & watching her calorie intake. Shout out to her friends @olivervett & @jake.vett who worked out with her & helped her to stick to it. They also lost between 40-50lbs. Y’all just don’t understand how hard it is to grow up in front of the public eye & in front of social media trolls who make negative comments about kids weight. Luckily Riley has tough skin & doesn’t let it bother her but as her mom it used to piss me off when trolls would make negative comments about her size. Nobody knew she was over 200lbs because my daughter is tall. She’s 5’9. & to be honest she wouldn’t tell anybody how much she weighed but now she proudly shares it because she wants to motivate other people who are going thru the Weightloss struggle. Riley is still working out 5 days a week. I’m so proud of her dedication. Now she doesn’t need help to stick to it because she’s got that self discipline that I don’t even have… Riley wants to help other young people get fit & help them thru the challenges she faced. Stay tuned to what my young boss has coming next! #ProudMom ❤️❤️❤️
Riley recently shared a video about her weight loss journey that has been making the rounds: