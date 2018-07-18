Word on the curb is that Stevie J. of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta has finally committed to one woman.

After years of ongoing baby mama drama, the confirmed bachelor has chosen a wife and it’s none other than his longtime love Faith Evans.

Details below…

Faith and Stevie have been on and off for years, and their love affair is what reportedly caused Joseline to run amuck on the set of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta a few years back.

According to multiple sources, Stevie J (real name Steven Jordan) and Faith Evans jetted off to Vegas for a quickie wedding and it’s been confirmed that the ceremony was completed Tuesday evening (July 17, 2018).

Coincidentally, the lovebirds hit social media to profess their love for one another after making their lifetime commitment.

TMZ confirmed that the couple obtained a wedding license and according to the docs, the singer and producer filed for the license in Clark County just prior to jumping the broom.

The couple is said to have tied the knot in their hotel room Tuesday night around 10:30 PM.