Media mogul Oprah Winfrey got teary eyed recently as she viewed an exhibit created in her honor for the very first time this past Wednesday (June 6, 2018).

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture opened a new exhibit this week called “Watching Oprah,” which celebrates Oprah Winfrey’s legacy.

Oprah was very emotional as she and her best friend, “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, previewed the 4,300-square-foot exhibit with the museum’s director Lonnie Bunch.

“How many people are alive who get exhibits?” Winfrey asked King as the two walked through her new Smithsonian exhibition for the very first time.

Winfrey is receiving this rare honor for her extraordinary impact on the millions of viewers around the world who tuned in weekly for more than two decades. The exhibit showcases the artists that shaped her and the culture she changed forever.

One of the items included in the exhibit is a page from Winfrey’s journal written the night before “The Oprah Winfrey Show” made its national debut.

Exactly eight hours before the national first show. I keep wondering how my life will change. If it will change. What all this means. Why have I been so blessed? Maybe going national was to help me realize that I have an important work or that this work is important. I just know that I must be pressed to the work of the high calling.

King remarks that she would have simply written, “Hope it works.”

On a related note, I was a proud member of the audience during Winfrey’s final ‘Oprah Show’ back in 2011 (click HERE if you missed that).

“I understand the manifestation of grace, and there are no coincidences.” ~ Oprah Winfrey