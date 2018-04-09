RHOA Recap: 5 Things Revealed During Season 10 Reunion (Part 1) + Watch Full Video…

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was mostly a snooze fest but it seems the reunion is making up for it.

Part one of RHOA’s 3-part reunion show aired last night (April 8, 2018) and as expected, Porsha Williams was on the hot seat as she went head to head with ladies over her failed apologies.

Bravo synopsis:

The three-part reunion kicks off with a bang when a shocking revelation is dropped early, leaving the ladies utterly speechless. Then, Kandi and Porsha get into a heated exchange of words as they attempt to unpack their complicated relationship and work through unresolved issues. Next, the ladies are joined by Marlo Hampton and Kenya is taken to task on keeping the details of her marriage hidden behind closed doors. NeNe reflects on the emotional season she’s endured and Porsha works to defend herself against a myriad of accusations that her apologies are insincere.

Williams held her own and it was actually Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore who felt the heat!

The Georgian Ballroom was transformed into a villa and the ladies all dressed in their finest festive gowns to pay tribute to their Barcelona trip.

Part one of the reunion was quite entertaining and better than the ENTIRE season!!! Here are five things that were revealed during PART 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 reunion.

Everyone has changed quite a bit…

One of my favorite parts of the reunion was the compilation of iconic looks from all of the cast.

Andy noted that the RHOA cast are known for their ability to transform their looks and set trends and how over the years they have all changed quite a bit.

Nene’s entire face changed, Sheree’s entire wardrobe changed, Kandi’s entire LIFE changed, Cynthia changed a lot of wigs, Kenya changed her attitude and Porsha’s entire BODY changed.

It was awesome to see the transformations but the shadiest one of all was seeing Sheree go from purchasing $3,000 dresses to hopping off of a bus in a cheap sweatsuit.

On a related note, when Andy asks what happened to Sheree’s clothing line ‘SheBySheree’, Whitfield simply responds “JOGGERS.”

Sheree then states that her line of ‘lifestyle’ athletic wear sometime in September Spring/Summer… i.e. Nevuary 2022.

Kenya Moore’s ‘Pregnancy’ Announcement + her ‘Questionable’ Marriage…

In the first 5 minutes of the show, Andy asks Kenya if she’s expecting a ‘Baby Twirl’ anytime soon and while Kenya notes that’s her dog’s name, she responds “yes”.

Most people take that to mean that Kenya is expecting a baby, but because these ladies are known for wordplay, I’m not too sure that a pregnancy is what Kenya was announcing.

Kenya was getting plenty of side-eyes from her cast members but states that she ‘will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year’. Now correct me if I’m wrong, but the reunion was taped in March so Kenya would have only been a few WEEKS pregnant if what she is staying is true.

Whatever the case, I wish Kenya the best and I assume we’ll know soon enough if she’s really pregnant or if she’s actually ‘expecting’ a new pet.

It didn’t take long for Andy to dive into Kenya’s questionable marriage and coincidentally, Bravo even included a shady caption captured from YOUR FAVORITE BLAWG.

Kenya claims that she jumped at the chance to marry mark when he asked and didn’t think twice about eloping with him. She also revealed that her father wasn’t even at the wedding and when Andy asks if she’s even met Mark’s parents, Kenya admits she has only met them “by phone” because they live out of state.

But wait… doesn’t MARC live out of state? How difficult is it to travel to meet the parents???

Andy then questions the former beauty queen about her husband’s statements about not wanting to appear on the show. He even notes that Mr. Daly refused because he felt that RHOA portrayed Black women in a negative light.

While Kenya insists that the statement was made up by some blawg, Andy reveals that it was actually told to one of his ‘colleagues’.

Nevertheless, Kenya claims that her husband has never seen the show but even that statement has fans questioning the situation… i.e. if Marc has never actually SEEN RHOA, how would he know it was a negative reflection of Black women?

There’s something strange about Kenya’s ‘marriage’ and Andy seems to be skeptical as well.

Since Kenya was is being fully truthful about her husband, could she also be lying about her pregnancy?? Hmmmmm?!?!

Kenya Reveals Marlo Picked Over Nene’s Leftovers…

Marlo Hampton doesn’t have a peach, but it’s not like she doesn’t deserve one for what she brought to season 10.

Marlo arrives shortly after the reunion starts and it seems her only job is to jab at Kenya about her questionable marriage.

Now that she’s back in Nene’s good graces, Marlo plans to stay there but when they were on the outs, she was using Kenya for a come up.

When Andy inquires about what happened to Kenya and Marlo’s budding friendship, Kenya reveals that it was Marlo’s shade about her mother that closed the door to their relationship.

The segment was filled with shade as Kenya dragged Marlo for being a high priced call girl.

Kenya spew statements like, ‘you’ve got a square reader between your legs,’ and ‘you look like John Amos in a wig,’ while Marlo could only clap back with ‘bad skin’ accusations.

Kenya also reveals that Marlo once dating Nene’s old friend, “John the Pizza guy” and even accuses Marlo of a failed extortion attempt and while it was certainly an inflamatory accusation, it seems that Nene could care less.

Marlo claims she just took his money and never slept with him, but Kenya claims that Marlo screenshot text messages from his phone and planned to threaten Nene with them.

Meanwhile, Marlo hit the tweets to say that if Kenya’s claims of an extortion plot are true then she’s a co-conspirator.

Porsha Williams was in the hot seat but apparently she still doesn’t know why she’s there. Nene tried to get her to take accountability for her role in the lies against Kandi several times during the season but Porsha was adamant that she’d sufficiently apologized.

Even during the finale episode, Porsha just didn’t get it and so life goes on.

Now here we are at the reunion and the ladies are having the same conversation. Kandi even gets tearful at the thought of how her image and brand could have easily been destroyed if Porsha had continued to make those damaging allegations about Kandi trying to ‘drug’ her and take her to the ‘sex drungeon’.

Porsha just doesn’t get it. She feels that saying “I’m sorry” is enough, while the ladies all feel that there should be some action showing that she’s apologetic.

In addition to Kandi’s emotional claims, now comes Sweatsuit Sheree, who feels ‘somekindaway’ about Porsha saying that she doesn’t trust her.

But wait… Sheree has pretty much proven that the only person she’s loyal to is Kimberleigh Zolciak and she further acknowledges that when Porsha asks Sheree if she trusts her.

Sheree claims she isn’t loyal to ANYONE on the cast because no one on the cast has been loyal to her.

I think that statement pretty much sealed Sheree’s fate because it was pretty much all downhill for her the entire reunion.

Sheree Whitfield USED TO be ‘That Girl’

Welp… it’s not the first time Sheree has been dragged during a RHOA reunion, so she should be very familiar with the pain.

The ‘SheBySheree’ shade, the animosity over her loyalty to KKKim Zolciak all seemed to be weighing on the housewife as she continued to slide lower and lower in her seat and nervously tug at her ponytail.

It’s evident that Sheree recognizes that she’s been a failure for over 10 years as she argues with Nene Leakes about how she USED TO be “That Girl” back in the day who would get Nene in the clubs.

The past can be a powerful reminder of what things could have been.

As stated in my video review below, Sheree thought she was going to be the STAR when she arrived on the scene during season one of the popular reality show and here we are TEN YEARS LATER and the unknown chick in the crew is now “THAT GIRL” while Sheree is still holding on to yesteryear.

It would be sad if she hadn’t been given a 2nd chance… but now she’s squandered yet another opportunity by playing ‘on the wrong team’.

Too bad… so sad.

I also discussed the reunion last night LIVE on YouTube in the video below:

What are your thoughts about Part 1 of the #RHOA Season 10 Reunion?