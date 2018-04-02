What was supposed to be a family day at the amusement park turned into a rumble in the jungle for Blac Chyna and her crew.

Several video clips went viral last night after Chyna was spotted in what appeared to be a physical altercation with someone at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park.

In several clips, Cyna can be seen attempting to use her infant daughter Dream’s stroller as a weapon while her bodyguard held her back. It was all documented on social media and Chyna claims it all started because some random stranger touched her daughter.

Details + video of the altercation below…

Several patrons of the park spotted Blac Chyna as she lunged at the unidentified stranger:

I’m at 6 flags and I see Blac Chyna and her crew trying to fight 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/iuEdiYKl95 — Angie (@AliciaaAngiee) April 2, 2018

Chyna released the following statement regarding the incident after it went viral last night:

On a related note, the woman who is alleged to have been involved in the fight hit the tweets to share her side of the story, claiming that she slapped Chyna after Chyna threatened her.

That’s a whole lotta drama!