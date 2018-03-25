OPEN POST: Should A Woman Ever Propose To A Man? Hear What Men Say… (VIDEO)

Should a woman ever propose to a man? My answer would be ‘HELL NO!’ but apparently there are many women out there willing to go on bended knee for their happily ever after.

In the latest episode of BET’s Mancave,Steve Harvey, Billy Sorrells, Slink Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Tank and Kosine discuss how gender roles have changed over time and whether women should propose to a man.

In the video above, a young lady gets a jumpstart on her future when her man accepts her impromptu proposal but I’ve always held the belief that a man finds a wife (and not vice versa).

When it comes to relationships, there’s always going to be expectations that one or the other ‘conforms’ to what society has deemed as ‘traditional’ gender roles but are things changing?

In the video above, Steve Harvey even admits that women today have limited choices in men who are providers due to there being so many men who grew up without male providers in the home.

When it comes to the 50/50 theory in a marriage, Harvey shoots it down with the following explanation:

It requires a woman more money to dress, to take care of herself, to run the household. A woman knows virtually everything to run that empire.







The man’s job is to simply protect, provide and profess.

On the subject of if a woman should ever propose marriage to a man, the overall consensus is that ‘a man finds a wife’ and not vice versa.

Men go out and get his woman, set a place for his woman… and she takes care of it.

Harvey also addresses men who choose to stay home while women work, stating:

I can’t show my son or my daughter the vision of a man while I’m sitting there letting my woman go out and get it. I can’t make my daughter think that’s cool and I won’t let my son think that’s cool.

It’s interesting how the idea of the man being the provider is actually being discussed because I feel like it’s a given. But maybe I’m the ‘square’ in the circle.

There are many single women who seem to feel that it’s ok to go 50/50 when it comes to dates, but that also sets a precedence for men to feel that the playing field is level when it comes to gender roles.

It’s not… and will never be.

What are your thoughts about this discussion on gender roles?

Should a woman ever propose to a man?