Uh oh! Phaedra Parks’ Arch Nemesis Angela Stanton Lands Spot On Reality TV… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Phaedra Parks may not be on television at the moment, but apparently all her business will be now that Angela Stanton has landed a reality show gig!

Stanton, author of the book ‘Lies of a Real Housewife: Tell the Truth and Shame the Devil’ , battled Phaedra in court for years over the book. Phaedra called it a bunch of hogwash while Stanton claims she was merely telling her story. Eventually they both threw in the towel.

Stanton has always seemed like an opportunistic social climber to me and many have claimed that she was absolutely obsessed with her former “friend” Phaedra Parks and her rise to fame on RHOA… but I digress.

Angela finally has a platform to tell her story now that she’s landed a spot on EBT’s ‘From The Bottom Up’.

Details below…

Stanton shared the video above as she appeared on set for season 3 of ‘From The Bottom Up”. She also revealed in a separate instagram post that she was “handpicked’ by show creator Nicci Gilbert along with 4 other new cast members” and that current cast members Chanita Foster, Kimberly Smedley and Chrystale Wilson will be slowly faded out during season 3.

In addition to Stanton, season 3 cast includes Iesha Jeng, Danielle Jones, Brandi Davis, Tamika Wright.

[Sidebar:I’m more surprised that this show got a 3rd season than I am that Angela Stanton landed a spot… but I digress.]

Angela’s storyline will apparently be focusing on how she maneuvers through life as a convicted felon after serving time in federal prison for racketeering.







Stanton was also arrested for several other charges after her release but apparently found her footing on the straight and narrow once she realized she could secure a living writing about a former ‘friend’ who just happened to be on a reality show.

Hopefully Stanton will finally get her chance to speak publicly about her history with the former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star so that she can move forward with her life.

For the record, Stanton also penned a second book in Phaedra’s honor titled ‘Dismissed With Prejudice‘ after Parks’ defamation lawsuit against her was dismissed with prejudice (meaning permanently).

[FLASHBACK: Dismissed! Phaedra Parks Drops Case Against Angela Stanton (and Vice Versa)…]

Here’s a preview clip of the show:

Will you be tuning in to watch Angela Stanton obsess over Phaedra Parks on “From The Bottom Up”?