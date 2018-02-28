Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently made a few promo stops while in New York and she made sure to support her reunited bestie’s quest for a peach!

[READ: Nene Leakes and Marlo Hampton Dish Dirt on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE!’ (PHOTOS + VIDEO)]

As you know, Mugshot Marlo Hampton has been seeking a peach for several seasons now, but she missed out on the opportunity after dropping the “F” bomb during an argument with Sheree Whitfield.

Apparently Hampton has redeemed herself in the form of several unpaid appearances on the show and now her BFF, OG Nene Leakes, is officially co-signing Marlo for full-time status.

Video below…

There are people who are being paid on this show… who need to be a “friend” of the show.

Ooooops! I wonder who Nene’s throwing shade at this time? Sweatsuit Sheree?? Punching Bag Porsha?? Tinder swiping Cynthia?? or ‘I gotta husbannn’ Kenya?? Hell, I guess it could be any of them!

Nene also addressed the fight between Porsha and Marlo and said that it got way out of hand. In fact, she also reveals in the video above, that we didn’t see the whole fight and security had to intervene.

[READ: RECAP: #RHOA Season 10, Episode 14 ‘Barcelona Breakdown + Watch Full Video…]

Since Porsha left Barcelona early, it’s seems clear that she was the aggressor, but the ladies obviously staying tight lipped about the specifics… for now.







On a related note, Leakes spoke about her relationship with Porsha Williams and says that they are taking “baby steps” towards reconciliation.

Her relationship with each girl has been an issue. Her and Cynthia had a physical altercation. Her and Kenya had a physical altercation. I felt like she wasn’t a good friend to me and stabbed me in the back. Her and Kandi had their issues…. so it’s all of these girl’s who feel some kinda way about her. They feel like she’s not a good friend and she’s not a team player.

In the video above, Nene addresses how Porsha has been the outcast this season and notes that the ladies collectively don’t feel she’s been sincere in her apologies.

What do you think about Nene’s call for Marlo a peach?

Does Marlo Hampton Deserve A Peach? (Or Peach Cobbler?)