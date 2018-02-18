Sean Garrett Reportedly Joins Love & Hip Hop Atlanta As Karlie Redd’s Love Interest… #LHHATL

Word on the curb is that producer Sean Garrett (real name Garrett Hamler) is headed to reality television.

The Atlanta-based writer/producer, who has penned hits for Ciara, Nicki Minaj, Swizz Beatz and Beyonce, has reportedly been cast on the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta as the love interest of Karlie Redd.

Details below…

Sean Garrett hit the net a few days ago to proclaim that he’s taking his talents to the “big and small screen”.

Well, according to TheJasmineBrand, the 38-year-old’s “small screen” gig will be on “Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta” as the love interest of Karlie Redd.

Garrett’s decision to join the reality show circus fray may stem from his tax woes.

The industry insider reportedly owes a ton of money in taxes and the State of Georgia recently filed two tax liens against the 38-year-old star totaling nearly half a million dollars ($46,419.66 for 2013 and $412,799.09 for 2010 unpaid tax debt).

Nevertheless, Garrett can surely secure a bag or two as he rides into LHHATL under one of Mona Scott Young’s favorite cast members.

As you know, Karlie has been instrumental in being the “love interest” to several LHHATL cast members including Benzino, Lyfe Jennings and Yung Joc and Karlie even cross promoted another VH1 show by dating Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser Emanuel.