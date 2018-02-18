Fan Mail: Black Women are STILL Tired Of Being Mocked By Black Men in Wigs… (VIDEOS)

Black women are finally starting get angry about how they are often mocked and criticized by men who don wigs to portray caricatures of stereotypical black women.

While there are some men who genuinely use black female imagery for purely comedic purposes, there are a few bad apples who demean and denigrate for clicks and views.

For the record, these “online comedians” and are NOT trans and DO NOT identify as women in their daily lives, so the fact that some smear on fluorescent lipsticks and colorful and/or matted synthetic wigs for sh*ts and giggles has finally struck a nerve.

Here’s the backstory for those of you who don’t follow me on YouTube:

I went live the other day about how Funky Dineva inserted himself in The Queens Court drama and found myself answering questions about our former landlord/tenant dispute. It was my first time speaking about the situation publicly.

My personal experience sparked several online discussions about how black men (specifically black GAY men) treat black women when I stated how I felt that Funky Dineva has an internal disdain for black women, so much so that he constantly criticizes, berates, and belittles them while having little to nothing derogatory to say about men.

Me? I’ve always been an equal opportunity shade thrower and I don’t just focus on black women. Nevertheless, I am aware that I was once a part of the problem, but I’ve learned a lot over the past few years and when you know better, you do better.

That being said, I appreciate the amount of supportive emails I’ve received from women around the world.

from:

to: straightfromthea

date: Fri, Feb 16, 2018 at 8:02 PM

subject: Please read this! First I apologize to you! My heart said write this after seeing your video today because I was one of the people who believed Q when you evicted him. I don’t know you, but I know him and he always talks about how he spills his own tea but never once SPILLED that you took him to court and won. After hearing you speak about it and from what I know about him now, I see he is nothing A DIRTY LOW DOWN MONKEY WITH A WIG ON! This probably won’t matter to you, but I’m sorry he did you like that. Peace and blessings. Name Removed

Thank you Brittney and thanks to all the others who have reached out to share similar views.

Some have even hit the net to drag Quentin Latham (aka Funky Dineva) for filth after finally seeing the light…

On a related note, Spoken Reasons was the creator of the meme about men in wigs that went viral earlier this year. He did a video back in 2016 about “N*ggas in Wigs” and addressed how Black men are quick to put on a wig for a check.

Interesting. I’m sure this saga will be ongoing so stay tuned.

What are your thoughts about this sticky situation?