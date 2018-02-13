RUMOR CONTROL: Khia Addresses The Queens Court Drama: “There Is NO Queens Court Without Me!” (VIDEO)

Khia has finally broken her silence about all the drama surrounding The Queens Court.

The popular live internet broadcast has been under fire the past week, after Mo’Nique recording their behind the scenes drama live on her periscope.

In the aftermath of the Mo’Nique drama, rumors began to spread that Khia had quit the show, however the old school rapstress has officially shut down all the rumors.

The rapstress hit Instagram earlier today to share her thoughts about all the drama that has plagued The Queens Court all week long.

On a related note, Khia’s co-host T.S. Madison responded as well and admits that she can’t carry the show on her own.

What are your thoughts about all the drama surrounding The Queens Court?