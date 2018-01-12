Keri Hilson Admits To ‘Hitting Rock Bottom’ After ‘Beyonce Diss’… (VIDEO)

Singer/Songwriter Keri Hilson has finally confirmed what most of us already knew… that her career suffered after dissing one of the top celebrity entertainers in the industry.

[FLASHBACK: Where’s The Beef? Keri Hilson vs. Beyonce… ]

It’s been about 8 years since Keri decided to subliminally diss Beyonce, whose fans have never let up on the ‘Turning Me On’ songstress for these lyrics:

She can sing, but need to move it ‘to the (left)’ / She need to go have some babies / She needs to sit down, she fadin’… / Go ‘head and tell them folks how long I been writing your songs / I been puttin you on, just check the credits.

Apparently Hilson felt the burn when it came to advancing in her career and admits hitting ‘rock bottom.’

In the video above, Hilson is brought to tears when she talks about the demise of her music career, stating:

I think I had to give up music for a while. I stepped away. I thought it would just be a year. It’s been six, maybe. I realize now that I’m grateful for all of those years. I have built myself back up.

The psychic told Hilson that her grandmother wants her to be at peace and that she needs to come back and share her musical gift.

“It is sort of a comeback, because I’ve hit rock bottom a few times and I’m crawling back to walking in my purpose,” the singer replied.

There have several stories that Keri apologized to both stars publicly and privately but apparently she never recovered from the public backlash.

