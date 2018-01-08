Oprah For President!! Winfrey Reportedly Seriously Considering Presidential Bid…

Oprah Winfrey could very possibly be the first woman president of the United States of America.

Correction. The first BLACK woman president.

Wouldn’t that be amazing? After last night’s Golden Globe’s speech (click HERE if you missed that), it seems that Mother O has already been nominated by ‘the people’ and word on the curb is that she’s seriously considering a political future.

Details below…

According to CNN, two of Oprah’s close friends have revealed that she’s “actively thinking” about running for president in 2020.

The two friends, who requested anonymity in order to speak freely, talked in the wake of Winfrey’s extraordinary speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night, which spurred chatter about a 2020 run. Some of Winfrey’s confidants have been privately urging her to run, the sources said. One of the sources said these conversations date back several months. The person emphasized that Winfrey has not made up her mind about running. A representative for Winfrey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hell if Trump can win… my Oprah is a shoe in!!