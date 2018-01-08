Mugshot Mania: #LHHATL’s Stevie J. Jumps Off New Year With Atlanta Arrest …

Another day, another mugshot to add to the gallery.

Steven A. Jordan aka Stevie J. of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta spent a few hours in an Atlanta area jail this past weekend.

Details + mugshot below…

Stevie J. posed for the mugshot above after being pulled over for a minor traffic offense in Chamblee, Georgia.

While normally, one would receive a ticket in lieu of bail, in Steebie case, cops found out his license was suspended when then ran his information.

Jordan was booked into jail Friday afternoon and was promptly bailed out within a few hours.

No word yet on why the popular reality star was driving around town on a suspended license.

Whatever the case, Steebie is now free to drive around the streets of Atlanta’s metro area until he’s stopped again.

What do you think of Stevie J.’s latest brush with the law?