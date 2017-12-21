There’s an ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ holiday scam going around on Instagram and the popular media mogul wants fans to know not to fall for it.

Oprah Winfrey hit the net a few hours ago with the warning… “It’s a fraud, It’s a fraud! It’s a fraud!”

Details below…

Several Instagram accounts with various names like OwnChristmas, OprahOwnChristmas, OprahTylerXmas began popping up a few days ago, promising new followers between $3,000 and $5,000 dollars just for a follow.

Many fell for the scam and quickly followed the fraudulent accounts with hopes of financial gain. One account even accumulated almost 30,000 followers.

Oprah’s OWN network quickly released a statement, warning people not to fall for the bait:

While several of the accounts were deactivated, many more began to pop up. The warning certainly didn’t stop the fraudulent accounts from multiplying!

Fast promises of quick cash for the holidays earned the accounts thousands of followers and their scam grew as many shared the good news of ‘free cash’ online. The fraudulent accounts even manufactured fake tweets from Oprah to lure in unsuspecting victims.

Now Oprah has be forced to take time out of her busy holiday schedule to hit the net and PERSONALLY dispute the validity of the accounts. Winfrey issued the following warning earlier today:

FRAUD ALERT! #Beware A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Dec 21, 2017 at 11:41am PST

Hopefully Oprah’s message will finally get y’all to stop sharing that fake news all up and down my timeline!

What are your thoughts about this holiday scam?