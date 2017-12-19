LHHATL’s Mimi Faust & Stevie J. Host Birthday Party For Daughter Eva… (PHOTOS)

Mimi Faust and Stevie J. played nice with each other for the sake of their daughter, Eva Giselle Jordan, this past weekend.
The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast mates hosted an 8th birthday party filled with friends, family, and a few of their daughter’s favorite things.
Photos below…
Mimi Faust poses with a life-sized picture of her little princess, Eva Giselle.
Stevie J. and Eva share a moment.
Co-parenting and enjoying it.
Eva’s 8th birthday cake.
The Jordans pose with Mimi during the party…
The gang’s all there!
Noticeably absent: Joseline Hernandez and Bonnie Bella.
Happy Birthday Eva!
Photos: FreddyO