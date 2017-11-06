Who Wore It Best? #RHOA Nene Leakes vs. Kim Zolciak-Biermann… (VIDEO)

Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta appeared on Watch What Happens LIVE! after show to give her take on the season 10 premiere episode last night.

In addition to throwing a ton a shade at her fellow peach holding cast mates (click HERE if you missed that), Leakes took the opportunity to take a swift dig at ‘friend of the show,’ Kim Zolciak as well.

When fans noticed that Nene was rocking the same YSL boots that Kim had previously worn on the show she politely acknowledged that the both have great taste, however it was Kim’s tweet that garnered us a bit more insight into their #Roachgate beef.

In the video below, Nene rocks a sleek, blonde bob paired with cute t-shirt dress that read: “Don’t Make a Drama of Your Dramas.”

When Andy inquired about her Saint Laurent statement shoes, which ring in at $10,000 a pair, she states, “They’re quite pricey, honey,” NeNe admitted.

Andy also addresses the fact that Kim Zolciak wore them in a previous episode to which Nene tactfully states:

“It’s a hot boot, and a lot of people are wanting this boot, and they have it.”

Kim was quick to hit the tweets to offer a bit a shade as well, with an ‘imitation is the sincerest form of flattery’ post:

Nene clapped back to Kim’s tweet during the episode by stating that Kim was imitating her as well, with her new Rolls Royce purchase.

For those of you who don’t know, Kim recently traded in her Range Rover to LEASE a pricey 2 door Rolls Royce Wraith.

With 6 kids and an unemployed husband, that seems like an insane decision, but I’m just an outside observer.

Whatever the case, both of the ladies have Rolls and $10,000 boots. Meanwhile, I can’t even afford extra cheese on my Whopper… but I digress.

Who do you think rocked their $10,000 boots better?