It’s official!! Cardi B is a Bodak bride-to-be!

The superstar rapper received a surprised onstage proposal from her boyfriend, Offset of the Migos, during Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia last night (October 28, 2017).

Check out video of the proposal + photos of Cardi’s 8 carat enagement ring below…

In the viral video above, Offset drops to one knee as fans scream wildly.

Cardi B could barely contain her excitement, as she appeared totally caught off guard.

She appeared to say yes, despite the crowd’s cheers muffling her voice, and Offset stood up and calmly placed the ring on her finger.

The rapper expressed her joy online with the following statement posted to Instagram:

Offset also shared news of the engagement via social media where he showcased Cardi B’s 8-carat diamond ring. “She said yes,” read the caption of Offset’s post.

Congrats to the happy couple!