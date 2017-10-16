Professional Comedians Blast Nene Leakes’ Comedy Career…

Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is still feeling the burn after her ‘rape’ joke fail.

The O.G. ‘housewife’ immediately issued a public apology after video of the cruel joke went viral and also appeared in a tearful live video (click HERE if you missed that).

Now she faces another battle as at least 2 professional comedians (Paul Mooney & Luenell) are now choosing to blast the reality star publicly for her failed comedy attempt.

Details below…

Paul Mooney posted the image above via twitter with the following caption:

When someone asked if Nene was kidding, Mooney offered clarification, stating:

On a related note, another comedic veteran also spoke out against the popular housewife.

Luenell seemed to revel in Nene’s comedic demise upon hearing she’d gotten the boot from the Xscape Tour, and she posted the following to instagram:

Fun Fact: Luenell was really vocal when Nene first began her comedy tour and actually seemed a bit bitter about a ‘reality star’ being able to book a comedy show. Luenell wrote a lengthy online letter last year after spotting a flyer about Leakes’ upcoming tour. Nene ‘clapped back’ at Luenell and even admitted to not being a seasoned ‘comedian’ (click HERE if you missed that).

Whatever the case, I had no idea that comedian’s were so cliquish. I guess it’s the same in Hollywood when rappers want to be actors.

Everyone starts somewhere. Some just start in another genre. But I digress…

What do you think about Paul Mooney & Luenell blasting Nene online?