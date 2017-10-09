Uber Fail? #RHOA Nene Leakes Boo’d Off Stage For ‘Rape’ Joke… (VIDEO)

Uh Oh! NeNe Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is under fire today after a snippet of her onstage performance went viral

The ‘O.G.’ housewife turnt comedienne performed in Oakland, CA Saturday night alongside Lonnie Love, Tiffany Haddish, Paul Mooney, Adele Givens and more but one of her jokes didn’t sit too well with the crowd.

Apparently Leakes decided to respond to a heckler by stating she hoped the female audience member got raped by an Uber driver on her trip back home.

Details + video below…

Leakes was performing stand-up at a show in Oakland Saturday night and the crowd wasn’t into it. You can hear the audience booing the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star just before she fires back with the rape comment.

The 26 second clip above was posted to facebook with the following caption:

It’s unclear what the audience member said to NeNe to get her so upset but it’s “comedy” and I’ve heard worse onstage.

Whatever the case, many are calling this an ‘uber fail’ for the O.G. housewife…

What are your thoughts about Nene’s onstage rape “joke”?

Is all fair in comedy? or did Nene go too far?